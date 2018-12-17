Opposition lawmakers ejected from Hungary state TV after protest

Security guards ejected two independent lawmakers from Hungary's state television building after they tried to read out a petition on Monday, a day after police used tear gas against pro-democracy protesters in Budapest.

The two lawmakers were among about a dozen members of parliament who spent the night in the state television building, in a continuation of their demonstration against the policies of Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The demonstration was organized by opposition parties, students, and trade unions to demand a free media, withdrawal of a labour law increasing overtime, and an independent judiciary.

Independent lawmaker Bernadett Szel posted video footage on her Facebook page that showed the security guards tussling with her fellow-MP Akos Hadhazy and throwing him out of the building. Szel said she had also been ejected.

"We wanted to have our petition read out," she said in the video.

Other lawmakers were continuing their protest at the building.

On Sunday, some 10,000 protesters took part in a march dubbed "Merry Xmas Mr. Prime Minister," the fourth and largest such rally in a week against what they see as the increasingly authoritarian rule of Orban.

The march was largely peaceful until police fired tear gas at protesters jostling outside the TV station late at night.

The labour code amendments that sparked the protests increase the maximum number of overtime hours that companies can demand from workers in a year from 250 to 400. The changes, intended to offset Hungary's growing labour shortage, also give employers up to three years instead of 12 months to settle payments of accrued overtime.

Police stand guard outside the headquarters of Hungarian state television during Sunday's protest. Demonstrators were speaking out against several recent legislative initiatives, including one that would allow employers to force workers to do overtime. (Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images)

During four days of protests that began Wednesday night, the demonstrations have evolved to encompass complaints about other policies of Orban's government, including legislation passed Wednesday that establishes a separate court for administrative matters.

On Saturday, Orban's ruling Fidesz party said "criminals" were behind what it described as "street riots" and it accused Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire George Soros of stoking the protests.

Soros is a strong critic of Orban but says the accusations made against him are lies intended to create a false external enemy.

A government spokesperson, asked to comment on Sunday's demonstration, said in an email to The Associated Press that citizens had a constitutional right to assemble freely as long as laws weren't broken in the process.