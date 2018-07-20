Suspect detained in killing of Olympic figure skating star
Sochi bronze medallist Denis Ten allegedly stabbed over mirror
Kazakh media say a suspect has been detained in relation to the killing of Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten, and that another has been identified.
Citing Almaty prosecutor Berik Zhuirektayev, the Kazinform agency said the suspect was detained Friday and "confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney."
He added that the identity of another suspect has been determined and that a photo has been released.
Ten, 25, was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty. He died in hospital of massive blood loss from multiple wounds, Kazinform said.
Prosecutors are treating his death as murder.
Ten's bronze in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan's first Olympic medallist in figure skating.
