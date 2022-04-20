Ohio doctor acquitted on murder charges involving 14 patients prescribed opioids

A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor of murder charges in multiple hospital patient deaths following a weeks-long trial.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel had pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of murder, with his attorneys saying he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Prosecutors presented their case against the doctor beginning Feb. 22 and put forward 53 prosecution witnesses before resting on March 29. Those witnesses included medical experts, Mount Carmel employees, investigators and family members of all 14 patients.

Husel's defence team called a single witness on March 30 — a Georgia anesthesiologist who testified that Husel's patients died from their medical conditions and not Husel's actions.

During closing arguments on April 11, David Zeyen, an assistant Franklin County prosecutor, told jurors that regardless of how close a patient is to death, it's illegal to speed up the process.

Husel attorney Jose Baez said prosecutors hadn't produced "a shred of evidence" to back up their claims.

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook told the panel to make one more attempt to come up with a verdict in the case on Monday, after the jury reported to him that they were deadlocked.

Costly lawsuits

Before deliberations began last week, the judge told jurors they could also consider lesser charges of attempted murder, and denied a last-minute motion to declare a mistrial.

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel Health System in December 2018, his medical licence suspended by state regulators a month later.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements totalling more than $16.7 million US over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.

The prosecution of a doctor for murder related to opioid prescriptions was not unprecedented, as the U.S. struggles with a years-long crisis of drug deaths. An Oklahoma doctor was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder last year, while a New York state doctor faces an upcoming trial after being charged last year in connection with five patient deaths.

Deaths attributable to overdoses and drug toxicity climbed to 93,000 during the first year of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, an all-time record. The total for 2021 is expected to reach or exceed that level, based on provisional data.

Synthetic versions of fentanyl found in the illicit drug supply, including in both opioids and stimulants, are seen as a driving cause of those numbers.