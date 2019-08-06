Ohio governor wants to increase background checks in wake of Dayton shooting

Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the state legislature to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during a news conference Tuesday that Ohio needs to do more while balancing people's rights to own firearms and have due process. He outlined a series of legislative actions he wants the legislature, led by Republicans, to take up to address mental health and gun violence.

"We can come together to do these things to save lives," DeWine said.

Protesters once again shouted "Do something!" — a refrain chanted during Sunday's vigil honouring the victims — at DeWine at the start of his Tuesday announcement. One person yelled "Shame on you!" at DeWine while he was answering questions.

His calls for action could be an uphill battle for the legislature, which has given little consideration this session to those and other gun-safety measures already introduced by Democrats. DeWine's Republican predecessor, John Kasich, also unsuccessfully pushed for a so-called red flag law on restricting firearms for people considered threats.

DeWine said he has talked with legislative leaders and believes his proposals can pass.

Police say there was nothing in the Dayton shooter's background to prevent him from buying the firearm used.

No adult criminal record

The shooting outside a strip of nightclubs early Sunday and another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, during the past weekend left a combined total of 31 people dead and more than 50 injured in less than 24 hours.

Police have said 24-year-old Connor Betts was wearing a mask and body armour when he opened fire with an AR-15 style gun. If all of the magazines he had with him were full, which hasn't been confirmed, he would have had a maximum of 250 rounds, said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

"To have that level of weaponry in a civilian environment is problematic," Biehl added.

Betts had no apparent criminal record as an adult, and police said there was nothing that would have prevented him from buying a gun. Ohio law bars anyone convicted of a felony as an adult, or convicted of a juvenile charge that would have been a felony if they were 18 or older, from buying firearms.

Mourners pause at a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured outside Ned Peppers bar in Dayton. DeWine urged the Republican-led state legislature to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats. (John Minchillo/The Associated Press)

Two former classmates told The Associated Press that Betts was suspended during their junior year at Bellbrook High School after a hit list was found scrawled in a school bathroom. That followed an earlier suspension after Betts came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault, according to the two classmates, a man and a woman who are both now 24 and spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern they might face harassment.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools wouldn't comment and refused to release information about Betts, citing legal protections for student records.

Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said he and his officers had no previous contact with Betts and weren't aware of any history of violence. Sugarcreek Township police said the only records they have on Betts are from a 2015 traffic citation. They noted without further explanation that Ohio law allows sealed juvenile court records to be expunged after five years or when the person involved turns 23.

Deceased included shooter's sister

Still unknown is whether Betts targeted any of the victims, which included his 22-year-old sister, Megan.

"It seems to just defy believability he would shoot his own sister, but it's also hard to believe that he didn't recognize it was his sister, so we just don't know," Biehl said.

Authorities identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.

Of the more than 30 people injured in Ohio, at least 14 had gunshot wounds; others were hurt as people fled, city officials said. Eleven remained hospitalized Monday, Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said.

While the gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said the speed of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely. It all happened within 30 seconds, before police officers stationed nearby fatally shot Betts.

Any attempt to suggest a motive so early in the investigation would be irresponsible, Biehl said.

President Donald Trump said he wanted Washington to "come together" on legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he gave no details. Previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate, including a bill passed by the Democrat-led House that includes fixes to the nation's firearm background check system.