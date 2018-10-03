Skip to Main Content
5 law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina, suspect in custody

5 law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina, suspect in custody

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

'Active shooting situation is over,' officials say, officers' condition not known yet

The Associated Press ·
Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody. (Google Maps)

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

Local news outlets said sheriff's deputy chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby said three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

More to come

With files from Reuters

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us