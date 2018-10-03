5 law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina, suspect in custody

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

Local news outlets said sheriff's deputy chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby said three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

****Major Update****<br>The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. <a href="https://t.co/1OImJOjqXS">pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS</a> —@FlorenceCoEMD

