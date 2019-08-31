Multiple people shot in Texas; police searching for possible suspects

Around 20 people were shot around the cities of Midland and Odessa in west Texas on Saturday by at least one and possibly two shooters in separate vehicles, a local television station and police reported.

Odessa is about 32 kilometres southwest of Midland. Both are more than 480 kilometres west of Dallas.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said on Facebook.

"At this time, there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck," police added.

One suspect was believed to have been taken into custody at the Cinergy multiplex cinema in Odessa, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported.

One suspect was driving a U.S. Postal Service van, and the other was believed to be in a gold and white Toyota truck, Midland police said.

More to come.