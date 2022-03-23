Former U.S. secretary of state Madeline Albright dead at 84

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state for the United States, has died at the age of 84.

Albright's family said in a statement that Albright died Wednesday. She had been diagnosed with cancer.

"She was surrounded by family and friends," her family announced on Twitter.

"We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."

Born in Prague in what is now the Czech Republic, Albright emigrated to the U.S. as a child. She served as President Bill Clinton's secretary of state, the 64th in the nation's history, from 1997 until the end of Clinton's second term.

Albright succeeded Warren Christopher as secretary of state, having previously served the Clinton administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2012, among other honours.

Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using "the shock of force" rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

Madeleine Albright shares a laugh with then-foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy in Ottawa in 1998. (Dave Chan/AFP/Getty Images)

More recently, she authored an opinion piece published in The New York Times last month, calling Russia's decision to invade Ukraine a "historic error," and recalling her first impression of Russian President Vladimir Putin after meeting him in 2000 as "so cold as to be almost reptilian."

"Mr. Putin has charted his course by ditching democratic development for [Joseph] Stalin's playbook," Albright wrote.

She frequently appeared as a guest to offer commentary on world events, including CBC News.

"When I was in office, we had no better relationship than the one with Canada," she told CBC's Power & Politics in 2018.

"We are in every way close and I specifically loved working with the Canadian foreign minister at the time, Lloyd Axworthy."

She also penned several books related to both her life and career as well as geopolitical developments, most recently with 2020's Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir.