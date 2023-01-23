Content
4 more Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection to Jan. 6 riots

A jury has found four members of the Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, weeks after conviction of the group's leader.

Verdict marks major victory for U.S. Justice Deptartment

Members of the Oath Keepers are seen on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Four more members of the group were found guilty Monday of seditious conspiracy in relaiton to the riot. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press)

Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep former president Donald Trump in power.

The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Fla., Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, Ariz., comes weeks after after a different jury convicted the group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob's attack that halted the certification of U.S. President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

It's another major victory for the U.S. Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks.

