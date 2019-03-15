New

New Zealand shootings: What we know so far

Three people are in custody and one man has been charged with murder after 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Social Sharing

WARNING: This story contains content that some readers may find disturbing

A view of the Masjid Al-Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014. The mosque was one of two Islamic centres targeted in the shootings. (Martin Hunter/SNPA/Reuters) The attacks: 49 people shot dead in attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

48 patients, ranging from young children to adults with gunshot wounds, are being treated in Christchurch Hospital.

4 suspects – 3 and 1 woman – taken into custody. One person was later released. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

The shootings took place at the Masjid Al-Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre.

Police recovered several guns from the mosques, and two explosive devices from two vehicles at the scene.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has raised the national security threat level in New Zealand to its second highest level.

It is the worst mass shooting in the country's history. Ardern called it a terrorist attack and said it was "one of New Zealand's darkest days." The gunman: A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him driving in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. (Social media website via Reuters) An Australian man in his 20s has been charged with murder and will appear in court Saturday.

The attacker reportedly livestreamed part of the attack. Police have urged people not to share the "distressing" footage.

The man identified himself online before the rampage as Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant.

A now-deleted Twitter account with the same name as the suspected gunman had photos of weapons and protective equipment, and a link to a racist manifesto describing motivation for the attacks.

Photos of the equipment show names of extremist and historical figures written on some of the equipment.

One of the names was Alexandre Bissonnette, the man who killed six people in an attack on a Quebec City mosque. This photo of rifle ammunition appeared on a now-deleted Twitter account from a user whose name matched that of the Christchurch shootings suspect. Those mentioned include Quebec City mosque gunman Alexandre Bissonnette. (Twitter) The writer of the manifesto describes himself as 28 years old, born in Australia to a "working-class, low-income family," and said he had a "regular childhood."

The manifesto calls out world leaders including "terrorist" Nelson Mandela, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, referred to as a "Pakistani Muslim invader," and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is known for accepting large numbers of migrants to settle in Germany. "Few have done more to damage and racially cleanse Europe of its people," the manifesto says of Merkel.

The manifesto names other mass shooters like Anders Breivik and Dylan [Dylann] Roof.

With files from Reuters, The Associated Press

Popular Now Find more popular stories