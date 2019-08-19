New York policeman fired for actions in death of Eric Garner

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said on Monday he is following a recommendation that an officer be fired for his role in the highly publicized 2014 death of Eric Garner in Staten Island.

"There are absolutely no victors here today," said O'Neill, calling it a difficult decision that he made "unaffected by public opinions" in the widely debated case.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo had been on desk duty since he was seen in widely viewed cellphone videos using a banned chokehold on Garner on a Staten Island sidewalk during an attempted arrest. Police believed Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, was selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Pantaleo's termination is effective immediately, O'Neill said.

Rosemarie Maldonado, a deputy police commissioner who oversaw disciplinary hearings involving the fatal 2014 incident, recommended last month that Pantaleo be let go.

Maldonado, in a report the New York Times obtained in recent days, said she questioned the truthfulness of Pantaleo's testimony in the hearings.

It was also found that while the technique Pantaleo applied was justifiable when he was pinned against a glass window, it was "reckless" once the officer and suspect ended up on the ground on the sidewalk.

Medical experts have determined Garner's death was a homicide induced by "compression of neck, compression of chest and prone positioning during physical restraint by police."

Pantaleo's lawyers have argued he did not use a chokehold, but instead used an authorized "seatbelt" hold that slipped as Garner struggled, and that the officer did not cause Garner's death.

Civil payouts, no criminal charges

In a bystander's video, it appeared that Pantaleo initially tried to use two approved restraint tactics on Garner, who was much larger at 6-foot-2 and about 400 pounds, but ended up wrapping his arm around Garner's neck for about seven seconds as they struggled against a glass storefront window and fell to the sidewalk.

The footage showed Garner, who was 43 at the time, crying out, "I can't breathe," at least 11 times before he fell unconscious. The medical examiner's office said a chokehold contributed to Garner's death.

O'Neill rejected a question from a reporter whether pressure from New York City political leaders factored into the outcome.

"This was my decision," he insisted, adding that he expected it to be an unpopular result with the rank-and-file and police union leadership.

Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benovolent Association, last month called Maldonado's recommendation "pure insanity."

O'Neill said at multiple points during the news conference that it was regrettable that Garner resisted arrested, and he said that for several moments Pantaleo acted appropriately in a "tense and rapidly evolving situation."

"I may have made similar mistakes," O'Neill said of Pantaleo's actions.

A New York grand jury declined to charge Pantaleo, and federal prosecutors were disinclined to do so as well, letting a deadline to file charges lapse last month.

A lengthy Department of Justice review of the incident did not reach a conclusive determination of whether Pantaleo willfully committed misconduct, an "essential element" necessary to bring federal charges.

In 2015, New York City paid a $5.9 million US settlement to Garner's family to avoid a civil lawsuit.