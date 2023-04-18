One person killed, 5 injured after NYC parking garage partially collapses

One person was killed and five were injured when a parking garage partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's financial district, Mayor Eric Adams said.

The second floor of the garage collapsed onto the first, CBS News reported, citing New York City emergency officials.

The collapse happened in the late afternoon at a parking structure on Ann Street, a few blocks from city hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, less than a kilometre from the New York Stock Exchange.

Video footage from the scene cited by CBS News showed a rescue operation getting underway. Some footage showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck.

The fire department was searching for people who might have been trapped in the debris, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to the collapse were pulled back from the immediate scene "out of concerns about the structural stability of the building," the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

In the meantime, emergency personnel were doing their best to account for anyone who may have been trapped, the department said.