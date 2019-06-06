West Point cadet killed others hospitalized after military truck overturns

A vehicle loaded with West Point cadets on summer training overturned on a dirt road in New York state Thursday, killing one cadet and injuring 22 other passengers, according to the U.S. Military Academy.

Twenty cadets and two soldiers were injured when their light medium tactical vehicle overturned at about 6:45 a.m. off of Route 293, said Lieut. Col. Christopher Ophardt. The vehicle, a military truck that can carry personnel, had two people in the front cab and the rest in the back.

Helicopter footage from WNBC showed a truck flipped over in a heavy stand of trees near the community of Cornwall.

Ophardt could not provide information on the severity of the injuries or identify the cadet who died. The injured were taken to local hospitals.

My statement on the training accident at West Point: <a href="https://t.co/Dc4GQtRy1c">pic.twitter.com/Dc4GQtRy1c</a> —@NYGovCuomo

Speaking on WAMC public radio Thursday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of fatalities could increase based on what he's been told.

"These are young people who are dedicating their lives," Cuomo said. "It's the anniversary of D-Day. It really is a sad, sad moment."

In a separate statement, Cuomo expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, and expressed his gratitude to the first responders.

Classes ended at West Point last month, but the academy runs summer military training exercises for cadets in the heavily wooded hills outside the main gates. The rollover occurred on a fire break road as the vehicle was leaving Camp Natural Bridge, where trainees live during the summer.

Ophardt said the investigation of the accident is continuing.