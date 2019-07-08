Multimillionaire businessman Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking of minors

Federal prosecutors in New York City on Monday announced sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

Court documents unsealed in New York indicate Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

Authorities say he paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in Florida and New York in the early 2000s.

"Epstein intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18," the federal indictment filed in the Southern District of New York alleges, adding the victims were as young as 14 years old.

Epstein is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Monday.

Messages were sent to his defence lawyer seeking comment.

The charges come 11 years after Epstein agreed to a plea deal that was kept secret until the past year.

Epstein, arrested over the weekend, is expected to make his first court appearance on the new charges Monday in Manhattan. Prosecutors may argue he is a flight risk and should remain in jail instead of being released on bail pending trial.

Previous deal approved by current Trump cabinet member

Epstein, whose friends have included President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and high-profile lawyer Alan Dershowitz, was arrested Saturday at an airport near New York City after his private jet touched down from France.

A task force of federal agents and New York City police officers met the plane at Teterboro Airport and took Epstein into custody, law enforcement officials said. He is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal jail near the Manhattan courthouse where he is due to appear on Monday.

Epstein's arrest, first reported by the Daily Beast, came amid increased scrutiny of the 2008 non-prosecution deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges while maintaining a jet-set lifestyle, which includes homes in Paris and the U.S. Virgin Islands and a Bentley.

U.S. Secretary of Labour Alex Acosta, shown after an event at the White House in Washington in April, was a federal prosecutor in Florida when Epstein was given a plea deal in 2008. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Under the deal, overseen by former Miami U.S. attorney and current Trump Labour Secretary Alex Acosta, Epstein avoided a possible life sentence and served 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to Florida charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution. It also required he reach financial settlements with dozens of his victims and register as a sex offender.

Acosta has defended the plea deal as appropriate under the circumstances, though the White House said in February it was "looking into" his handling of it.

The deal, examined in detail in a series of reports in the Miami Herald, is being challenged in Florida Federal Court.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra of Florida ruled earlier this year that Epstein's victims should have been consulted under federal law about the deal, and he is now weighing whether to invalidate it.

Trump told reporters in February he had little knowledge of the reports in the Herald.

"I know he's done a great job as labour secretary, and that seems like a long time ago, but I know he's been a fantastic labour secretary," said the president.

'He's a lot of fun to be with': Trump in 2002

Several years earlier, in 2002, Trump told New York magazine that he had known Epstein for 15 years at that point.

"Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with," Trump was reported to have said. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life."

Federal prosecutors recently filed court papers in the Florida case contending Epstein's deal, known as an NPA, must stand.

"The past cannot be undone; the government committed itself to the NPA, and the parties have not disputed that Epstein complied with its provisions," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

They acknowledged, however, that the failure to consult victims "fell short of the government's dedication to serve victims to the best of its ability" and prosecutors "should have communicated with the victims in a straightforward and transparent way."

The victims in the Florida case have until Monday to respond to the Justice Department's filing.

It was not immediately clear whether that case and the new one involved the same victims, since nearly all have remained anonymous. Even so, Weinstein said, the deal only applies to federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida. The current case is being pursued by the Southern District of New York.

There are also no double-jeopardy implications because Epstein's guilty plea involved only state crimes, while the current case involves federal law.

According to court records in Florida, authorities say at least 40 underage girls were brought into Epstein's Palm Beach mansion for what turned into sexual encounters after female fixers looked for suitable girls locally and in Eastern Europe and other parts of the world.

Some girls were also allegedly brought to Epstein's homes in New York City, New Mexico and a private Caribbean island, according to court documents.

Epstein's arrest Saturday also came just days after a federal appeals court in New York ordered the unsealing of nearly 2,000 pages of records in a since-settled defamation case involving Epstein.