New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying he didn't want the state government consumed by investigations into his personal behaviour, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Cuomo's future in his third term as governor came into doubt after the release last week of a 168-page report written by two independent attorneys selected by the state attorney general that included detailed allegations of Cuomo sexually harassing 11 women. One of the women, an executive assistant in the governor's office, detailed experiences in which Cuomo allegedly groped her in a television interview broadcast on Monday.

Cuomo said the resignation would be effective in 14 days. He apologized for his behaviour but said the most serious allegations in the report "have no credible, factual basis."

"In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone," he said. "I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn."

It appeared that a majority of New York State Assembly members were in favour of proceeding with an impeachment trial in light of the report.

