Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Number of rural Afghan children in Kabul hospital jumps | CBC News Loaded
World
·
Video
Number of rural Afghan children in Kabul hospital jumps
An increasing number of severely malnourished children from the Afghan countryside are flocking to a Kabul children's hospital after international aid for rural clinics dried up.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 7:42 AM ET | Last Updated: October 6
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now