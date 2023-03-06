Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral on track to reopen in December 2024

The reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024, less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said Monday.

The cathedral's iconic spire, which collapsed in the fire, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, said.

"The return of the spire in Paris's sky will in my opinion be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame," he told The Associated Press.

The reconstruction itself started last year, after more than two years of work to make the monument stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it.

Authorities have made the choice to rebuild the 12th century monument, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, the way it was before. That includes recreating the 93-metre-high spire added in the 19th century by architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc.

A technician works on scaffolding erected in the cathedral. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Reuters) Authorities made the decision to rebuild the 12th century monument, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, the way it was before. (Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Reuters)

Meanwhile, an exhibition called "Notre-Dame de Paris: at the heart of the construction site" is to open to visitors on Tuesday in an underground facility in front of the cathedral. Accessible for free, it highlights ongoing operations on the site and the expertise and skills of workers. It also features some remains from the fire and works of art from the cathedral.

Georgelin said the cathedral will reopen in December 2024, in line with the goal set by President Emmanuel Macron just after the fire — yet it will be too late for the Paris Olympic Games scheduled in summer next year.

"My job is to be ready to open this cathedral in 2024. And we will do it," Georgelin said. "We are fighting every day for that and we are on a good path."

Part of the work includes cleaning dirt and soot off the stained glass windows., here in a studio in Troyes, France, Sept. 2, 2022. (Manuel Ausloos/Reuters) More than 1,000 people are working every day on the renovaiton, according to the general in charge of the project. (Manuel Ausloos/Reuters)

This means that "the archbishop of the capital will be in a capacity again to celebrate the Catholic liturgy in his cathedral" and the monument will also "be open for tourists to visit," he said.

Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak told the AP that this doesn't mean all the renovation will be finished then. "There will still be some renovation work going on in 2025," she stressed.

Meanwhile, the new exhibition near the cathedral will allow visitors, including those coming for the Olympics, "to live what could be this experience of visiting Notre-Dame in a brand new way," she said. In addition to the free visit, a virtual reality show will allow paying visitors to dive into the history of the cathedral. "That will help also tourism in Paris," she added.

The fire back on April 15, 2019 gutted the cathedral's interior and toppled its famous spire. (Vanessa Pena/The Associated Press) The fire required restoration work on the framework, the painting, the stones, the vault, the organ and the stained glass.

Everyday in the capital and across the country, about 1,000 people work to rebuild Notre Dame, Georgelin said.

"The biggest challenge is to comply precisely every day to the planning we have done," he stressed. "We have a lot of different works to achieve: the framework, the painting, the stones, the vault, the organ, the stained glass and so on."

Philippe Jost, managing director of the government agency overseeing the reconstruction, noted that the result "will be faithful to the original architecture" both because "we are sticking to the vanished shapes of the cathedral" and because "we are also sticking to the materials and construction methods" of medieval times.

"We don't do concrete vaults that look like stone, we do stone vaults that we rebuild as they were built in the Middle Ages," Jost said, adding that the roof framework will also be made from oak like it initially was.