Nothing is Foreign 30:11 What's fuelling Iran's 'unprecedented' protests

Over the past few weeks, protests in Iran against the compulsory hijab law and the morality police have spread across the country and worldwide, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

But it's not the first time protests against the Islamic Republic's repression of women's rights have erupted. We look at what's different this time and how the current uprising is uniting Iranians from all walks of life.

Featuring:

Negar Mortazavi, Iranian-American journalist and political analyst, host of the Iran Podcast.

Nothing is Foreign is a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts. A weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. Hosted by Tamara Khandaker.