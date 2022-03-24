35:38 Big money and questionable owners have Premier League fans facing a moral dilemma

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has delivered unprecedented success for his team, London's Chelsea Football Club, in the English Premier League.

But with sanctions tightening around Abramovich — who is alleged to have close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin — the team's finances and ethics are under the microscope.

And that scrutiny levelled at Abramovich has expanded to other Premier League clubs that are owned by countries with questionable human rights records, leaving fans and its millions of viewers around the world asking what team they're really supporting.

Does the blinding gleam of trophies cover up bigger, darker and more complicated questions about ethical ownership in sports?

We look into how oligarchs and countries have used "sportswashing" to launder their reputations, the tentacles that extend from England into Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and beyond, and the reckoning underway at the highest levels of sports and business.

Note, this episode contains explicit language.

Featuring:

Mayowa Quadri, editorial officer at Versus and Chelsea FC supporter.

Ben Jacobs, sports journalist and producer, CBS Sports.

