Nothing is Foreign 25:40 Visiting Mussolini's hometown as Italy veers right

For the first time since Mussolini's rule during the Second World War, a far-right party has been elected to power in Italy.

We take you to Mussolini's birthplace, Predappio — which, to this day, is home to souvenir shops and shrines honouring the dictator — to explore the lasting impact of fascism in the country's politics.

Featuring:

Carlo Magistretti, Italian freelance journalist.

Piero Ignazi, political scientist.

Giorgio Frasinetti, former mayor of Predappio.

Roberto Canali, current mayor of Predappio.

