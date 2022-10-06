Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World·Nothing is Foreign

Visiting Mussolini's hometown as Italy veers right

With last week's election results, Italy could have its first far-right-led government since the Second World War.

Far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni led a coalition of parties to a majority in Parliament last week

CBC News ·
Mugs with the likeness of Benito Mussolini printed on them are stacked together on a shelf.
A picture taken on Aug. 26 shows a mug with the image of late Italian politician Benito Mussolini and an inscription reading 'much enemies, much honour' in a souvenir shop in Predappio. One hundred years after he took power, the cult of Mussolini persists in the small Italian town, where his tomb draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. (Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)
Nothing is Foreign25:40Visiting Mussolini's hometown as Italy veers right

For the first time since Mussolini's rule during the Second World War, a far-right party has been elected to power in Italy. 

We take you to Mussolini's birthplace, Predappio — which, to this day, is home to souvenir shops and shrines honouring the dictator — to explore the lasting impact of fascism in the country's politics.

Featuring:

  • Carlo Magistretti, Italian freelance journalist.
  • Piero Ignazi, political scientist.
  • Giorgio Frasinetti, former mayor of Predappio.
  • Roberto Canali, current mayor of Predappio.

Nothing is Foreigna podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now