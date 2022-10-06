Visiting Mussolini's hometown as Italy veers right
With last week's election results, Italy could have its first far-right-led government since the Second World War.
Far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni led a coalition of parties to a majority in Parliament last week
For the first time since Mussolini's rule during the Second World War, a far-right party has been elected to power in Italy.
We take you to Mussolini's birthplace, Predappio — which, to this day, is home to souvenir shops and shrines honouring the dictator — to explore the lasting impact of fascism in the country's politics.
Featuring:
- Carlo Magistretti, Italian freelance journalist.
- Piero Ignazi, political scientist.
- Giorgio Frasinetti, former mayor of Predappio.
- Roberto Canali, current mayor of Predappio.
Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.