There's a cost-of-living crisis behind the political circus in the U.K.

The crisis behind the political circus in the U.K.

Almost eight million people in the United Kingdom are struggling to pay their bills right now, according to recent financial surveys .

From heat to food, the cost of living has risen astronomically. Some people are even opting out of utilities to save money.

This is the backdrop to the political turmoil that's been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, with Liz Truss resigning from the prime minister's office after only 45 days of leadership, and Rishi Sunak being chosen as Britain's next leader earlier this week.

Rishi Sunak delivers his first speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street in central London, where he promised to earn the trust of Britons. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we hear from two U.K. residents about their day-to-day challenges, and what they think about the current political landscape.

Featuring:

Sharron Spice, in her 30s and lives in London.

Christina Adane, Campaigner in residence at Bite Back 2030.

