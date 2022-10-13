As Brazil votes for its next president, the Amazon is at stake

Nothing is Foreign 24:02 As Brazil votes, the Amazon burns

Brazil's Amazon rainforest is in peril.

During incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro's time in office, researchers say they've seen an increase in deforestation, land invasions and violence against Indigenous people in the area.

Ahead of the runoff vote in the country's presidential election, we speak with an Indigenous leader who says his tribe's very existence is at stake with this election.

Featuring:

André Karipuna, chief of the Karipuna tribe.

Claudio Angelo, former climate journalist.

