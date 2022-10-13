As Brazil votes for its next president, the Amazon is at stake
Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the two front-runners in Brazil’s federal election, are neck-and-neck — and the outcome could have dramatically different consequences for the Amazon rainforest.
Election outcome could have dramatically different consequences for the rainforest
Brazil's Amazon rainforest is in peril.
During incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro's time in office, researchers say they've seen an increase in deforestation, land invasions and violence against Indigenous people in the area.
Ahead of the runoff vote in the country's presidential election, we speak with an Indigenous leader who says his tribe's very existence is at stake with this election.
Featuring:
- André Karipuna, chief of the Karipuna tribe.
- Claudio Angelo, former climate journalist.
Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.
