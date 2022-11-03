Nothing is Foreign 27:46 Inside a German climate protest — as COP27 nears

This week, we take you inside one environmental activist group's preparations for a protest to better understand the debate around the more brazen activist tactics in the climate movement.

The UN climate conference COP27 will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt starting Sunday.

The 2022 UN Climate Change Conference COP27 will be held Nov. 6-18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (GIC ARICCA/Twitter)

Activists in Europe have been using a variety of more disruptive and brazen tactics to call attention to the climate crisis.

They've thrown soup and mashed potatoes at paintings by renowned artists like Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet, and glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum. They have also blocked traffic in London, leading to major commuter delays.

Two protesters are seen after throwing tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, on Oct. 14. (Just Stop Oil/The Associated Press)

These more disruptive tactics have drawn anger, leading some to ask whether these disruptions help or hurt the fight against climate change.

Featuring:

Gilbert Rossier, supporter of Extinction Rebellion.

Giordano Cioni, member of Extinction Rebellion's German chapter.

Colin Davis, professor of psychology at the University of Bristol and longtime climate activist.

