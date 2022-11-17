Content
World·Nothing is Foreign

The World Cup's tragic cost

As the 2022 World Cup begins in Qatar, the tournament has been shrouded in controversy as human rights groups say foreign workers have been exploited. But despite the scandals, the tournament is set to bring in record revenues for FIFA.

While soccer fans descend on Qatar, the host country's poor human rights record is in the spotlight

CBC News ·
The official ball is seen posed in the desert ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Thursday in Doha, Qatar. The country's human rights record has come under scrutiny leading up to the tournament. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Nothing is Foreign28:40The World Cup's tragic cost
More than a million soccer fans are expected to descend on Qatar this weekend, as the 2022 World Cup begins. But in the decade since the country won its bid, there's been allegations of corruption and widespread criticism of the way that the government has handled preparations for the tournament. Human rights groups point to how stadium workers, mostly from foreign countries like Bangladesh and Nepal, were forced to pay huge recruitment fees and had wages withheld and passports taken away. The Guardian also reported that at least 6,500 migrant workers have died since Qatar won its hosting bid. This week on Nothing is Foreign, we dig into the controversies surrounding this year's World Cup, and how, despite them, the tournament is set to bring in record revenues for FIFA. Featuring: Tariq Panja, global sports reporter for the New York Times.

More than a million soccer fans are expected to descend on Qatar this weekend, as the 2022 World Cup begins.

Listen to Nothing is Foreign

But in the decade since the country won its bid, there's been allegations of corruption and widespread criticism of the way that the government has handled preparations for the tournament.

A worker applies finishing touches at a Qatar fan village ahead of the World Cup. (Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters)

Human rights groups point to how stadium workers, mostly from foreign countries like Bangladesh and Nepal, were forced to pay huge recruitment fees and had wages withheld and passports taken away. 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently asked World Cup teams to avoid the political and human rights issues swirling around host nation Qatar and focus on soccer instead. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The Guardian also reported that at least 6,500 migrant workers have died since Qatar won its hosting bid.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we dig into the controversies surrounding this year's World Cup, and how, despite them, the tournament is set to bring in record revenues for FIFA.

Featuring:

  • Tariq Panja, global sports reporter for the New York Times.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

