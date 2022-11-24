'Total peace': A new plan to end Colombia's drug war
Colombian President Gustavo Petro's plan focuses on human rights instead of criminal justice
For decades, Colombia has been plagued by violent conflict involving armed groups and drug cartels. Despite many attempts to curb the problem, including a landmark peace deal with the country's largest rebel group in 2016, cocaine production continues to proliferate in Colombia.
Now, President Gustavo Petro is implementing a new "total peace" plan to deal with the drug problem. He says that the war on drugs has been a failure and wants a drug policy approach that focuses on human rights and not criminal justice.
This week, the government began talks with a wide array of rebel groups in an attempt to reach a multilateral ceasefire.
But will this new plan work?
That's the question we're looking to answer this week on Nothing is Foreign. We'll also look at the devastating human toll of Colombia's drug war so far, and why it's an issue that has implications far beyond its borders.
Featuring:
- David Restrepo, director of research at the Center for Studies on Security and Drugs at the University of the Andes in Bogota.
Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?