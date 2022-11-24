Content
'Total peace': A new plan to end Colombia's drug war

Instead of a war on drugs, Colombian President Gustavo Petro is implementing a provocative “total peace” plan that focuses on human rights — and not criminal justice — to deal with decades-long violent conflict in the region.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's plan focuses on human rights instead of criminal justice

A man holds coca paste, a crude extract of the coca leaf, in Catatumbo, Norte de Santander Department, Colombia, on August 20, 2022. The Catatumbo region is home to the largest area of illegal coca leaf crops used to make cocaine in the world, making it a hub for organized crime. (Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images)
Nothing is Foreign27:51'Total peace': a new plan to end Colombia's drug war

For decades, Colombia has been plagued by violent conflict involving armed groups and drug cartels. Despite many attempts to curb the problem, including a landmark peace deal with the country's largest rebel group in 2016, cocaine production continues to proliferate in Colombia.

Now, President Gustavo Petro is implementing a new "total peace" plan to deal with the drug problem. He says that the war on drugs has been a failure and wants a drug policy approach that focuses on human rights and not criminal justice.

Soldiers stand guard next to a truck burnt by members of the Clan del Golfo drug cartel, on a road near Yarumal, Antioquia department, Colombia, on May 6, 2022. - The criminal gang Clan del Golfo announced a five-day armed strike in retaliation for the extradition to the United States of drug lord Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel', who until a few months ago was the head of that organization. (Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP via Getty Images)

This week, the government began talks with a wide array of rebel groups in an attempt to reach a multilateral ceasefire. 

But will this new plan work?

That's the question we're looking to answer this week on Nothing is Foreign. We'll also look at the devastating human toll of Colombia's drug war so far, and why it's an issue that has implications far beyond its borders.

Featuring:

  • David Restrepo, director of research at the Center for Studies on Security and Drugs at the University of the Andes in Bogota.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

