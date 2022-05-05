Skip to Main Content
Why the U.K. is outsourcing its refugees

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we explain the controversial deal that will send refugees arriving in the U.K. for resettlement in Rwanda.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government have struck a controversial deal with Rwanda to send asylum seekers in the U.K. to the African nation. (Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
In a controversial, multimillion-pound deal, the British government will send some asylum seekers to Rwanda instead of allowing them to stay in the U.K. This plan marks a major shift in how refugees are treated and could have a far-reaching implications for the rest of Europe — and for thousands of refugees fleeing war and persecution.

We explain how the deal works, why thousands of lives could be in jeopardy, why some are calling this immigration policy "neo-colonialism" and why critics say Rwanda isn't a safe haven.

Featuring:

  • Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action.
  • Theogene Rudasingwa, former Rwandan ambassador to the U.S.

Nothing is Foreign is a new podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts. A weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. Hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

