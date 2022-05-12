Nothing is Foreign 32:33 Tortured by the Marcos regime, he just watched the family regain power

In the Philippines, Bonifacio Ilagan survived prison, political violence and the disappearance of his sister — all at the hands of the Ferdinand Marcos Sr. dictatorship.

Despite decades of activism, he never expected to see the family he fought to overthrow return to power in his country.

But that's what happened this week when Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. won a landslide presidential victory.

Ilagan reflects on how his country has forgotten one of its darkest eras, the concerted effort the Marcos family and its supporters have made to accelerate that amnesia and what it all means for the Philippines' future.

Featuring:

Bonifacio Ilagan, playwright, activist and Philippines martial law survivor.

