Slumdog Millionaire neighbourhood faces overhaul by billionaire

India's largest slum, Dharavi, is set for an estimated 2.4 billion dollar redevelopment headed by none other than embattled billionaire Gautam Adani and his company Adani Realty.

Adani built his fortune through large industrial projects and there are concerns about the possible displacement of residents.

Dharavi is home to over a million people and was famously depicted in the 2008 Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Despite its many dilapidated tenements, it also houses a thriving informal economy. For many, Dharavi is also a symbol of wealth inequalities in India.

This week, we take you to Dharavi to better understand what's at stake with the project. We'll hear from residents who are both excited by the prospect of redevelopment, but also fearful about losing their home.

Featuring:

Raju Korde, resident of Dharavi.

Hussain Indorewala, assistant professor at Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies and urban researcher

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.