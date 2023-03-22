Content
Imran Khan: from cricket star to polarizing politician

There have been violent clashes between the police and the supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister and one-time cricket superstar, who was kicked out of government last year. Why does he remain so popular?

Pakistan's former PM faces arrest due to dozens of criminal charges, which he says are politically motivated

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala on Nov. 1, 2022. (Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

Clashes erupted in Pakistan last week after police attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan at his home in Lahore. 

The former cricket star turned politician was kicked out of parliament after a no-confidence vote last April, but that hasn't stopped Khan's political supporters. Millions have attended his rallies, calling for an early election in Pakistan.

That's despite the many charges he faces — from corruption, to terrorism, to rioting. Khan claims these charges are politically motivated.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we delve into why Imran Khan is such a polarizing figure in Pakistan, who makes up his loyal following, and what this might mean for the country's political future.

Featuring:

  • Amber Rahim Shamsi, a journalist and political commentator based in Karachi, Pakistan.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

