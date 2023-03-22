Imran Khan: from cricket star to polarizing politician

Clashes erupted in Pakistan last week after police attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan at his home in Lahore.

The former cricket star turned politician was kicked out of parliament after a no-confidence vote last April, but that hasn't stopped Khan's political supporters. Millions have attended his rallies, calling for an early election in Pakistan.

That's despite the many charges he faces — from corruption, to terrorism, to rioting. Khan claims these charges are politically motivated.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we delve into why Imran Khan is such a polarizing figure in Pakistan, who makes up his loyal following, and what this might mean for the country's political future.

Featuring:

Amber Rahim Shamsi, a journalist and political commentator based in Karachi, Pakistan.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.