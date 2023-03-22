Imran Khan: from cricket star to polarizing politician
Pakistan's former PM faces arrest due to dozens of criminal charges, which he says are politically motivated
Clashes erupted in Pakistan last week after police attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan at his home in Lahore.
The former cricket star turned politician was kicked out of parliament after a no-confidence vote last April, but that hasn't stopped Khan's political supporters. Millions have attended his rallies, calling for an early election in Pakistan.
That's despite the many charges he faces — from corruption, to terrorism, to rioting. Khan claims these charges are politically motivated.
This week on Nothing is Foreign, we delve into why Imran Khan is such a polarizing figure in Pakistan, who makes up his loyal following, and what this might mean for the country's political future.
Featuring:
- Amber Rahim Shamsi, a journalist and political commentator based in Karachi, Pakistan.
Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?