Nothing is Foreign 25:44 Can Colombia’s election end the war on drugs?

Colombia's presidential election is heading to a pivotal runoff between two political outsiders: a former guerilla fighter turned senator who could become the country's first left-wing president, and a 77-year-old right-wing populist TikTok star.

It's a critical time for the country, six years after a historic peace deal that was supposed to end 50 years of civil war.

But instead of promised peace and a new future, Colombians have faced extreme income inequality, resurgent cocaine cartels and new militias taking up arms and causing bloodshed.

With stark choices and real consequences, where does Colombia go from here?

Featuring:

Angelika Rettberg, professor and researcher of armed conflict and peacebuilding at the University of the Andes, in Bogota.

