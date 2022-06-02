Nothing is Foreign 27:27 Can a new law stop China's forced labour?

On June 21, a new labour law comes into effect in the U.S. requiring all importing businesses to prove that nothing in their supply chain is made with forced labour in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. That's where human rights organizations say more than a million Uyghurs have been detained, with estimates of hundreds of thousands forced to produce cotton, apparel and electronics for some of the world's biggest brands.

We speak with two Uyghur advocates who tell us stories of their family heartache, the struggle for the truth and whether this new law can end these crimes against humanity.

Featuring:

Rayhan Asat, human rights and business practices lawyer.

Jewher Ilham, Uyghur human rights activist, Project to Combat Forced Labor

