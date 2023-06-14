Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
World·Nothing is Foreign

LGBTQ+ Ugandans fight for survival

Uganda just passed one of the world’s toughest anti-LGBTQ laws. Nothing is Foreign takes a look at the history of such legislation in the country and what impact this new law will have.

Same-sex relations have been criminalized for years in Uganda, but a new law goes much further

CBC News ·
A man is pictured in relative close-up. He wears glasses and looks down pensively. He is wearing a grey suit and dark blue shirt.
Frank Mugisha, pictured in 2014, is the LGBTQ advocate and executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, which was shut down in August 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

About two weeks ago, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni approved one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ laws, despite the U.S. government and the United Nations calling the legislation a violation of universal human rights. Advocates on the ground have called it state-sponsored homophobia and transphobia.

Same-sex relations have been criminalized in Uganda for years, and a similar law from 2014 was struck down. This new law goes much further. 

For example, the death penalty would be imposed for the transmission of HIV/AIDS through gay sex. A 20-year sentence would be recommended if a Ugandan was found guilty of "promoting" homosexuality.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we look at the impact of this new anti-LGBTQ+ law, the roots of homophobia within the country and the role that disinformation and religion play.

Featuring:

  • Frank Mugisha, LGBTQ advocate and executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, which was shut down in August 2022.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now