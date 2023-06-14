LGBTQ+ Ugandans fight for survival

About two weeks ago, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni approved one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ laws, despite the U.S. government and the United Nations calling the legislation a violation of universal human rights. Advocates on the ground have called it state-sponsored homophobia and transphobia.

Same-sex relations have been criminalized in Uganda for years, and a similar law from 2014 was struck down. This new law goes much further.

For example, the death penalty would be imposed for the transmission of HIV/AIDS through gay sex. A 20-year sentence would be recommended if a Ugandan was found guilty of "promoting" homosexuality.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we look at the impact of this new anti-LGBTQ+ law, the roots of homophobia within the country and the role that disinformation and religion play.

Featuring:

Frank Mugisha, LGBTQ advocate and executive director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, which was shut down in August 2022.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.