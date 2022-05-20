Nothing is Foreign 30:18 Lifting North Korea's COVID veil

More than two years into the pandemic and North Korea finally admits it has a COVID problem — and it could be getting dire.

Since May, the secretive North Korean government says more than three million people have come down with a "fever" while hundreds of thousands are confirmed COVID cases. With no vaccines and only some able to access medical care, the outbreak could already be out of control.

First-hand information is hard to come by because access to the country is nearly impossible. We attempt to find out what's really happening inside the most isolated nation on earth, in the middle of a pandemic.

Featuring:

Jeongmin Kim, North Korea-South Korea correspondent at NK News.

