After two mass shootings, Serbs confront a history of violence

Two back-to-back shootings near Belgrade, Serbia, have shocked the country. One of those was carried out by a 13-year-old student and left 10 people dead. While gun ownership is common in the country, events like this are rare.

Tens of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets in protest, demanding an end to what they describe as a culture of violence in the country encouraged by both the media and far-right government officials.

Analysts have also pointed to the lack of recognition around the country's war-scarred history as part of the problem. They say that the country has never fully come to terms with its role in the ethnic conflict in the former Yugoslavia, and the war crimes overseen by Serbian president Slobadan Milosevic in Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo.

This week, we look at the historical roots of this culture of violence that protesters say they want addressed, the role of the media and politics in it, and how the grief brought on by two mass shootings might fuel change in Serbia.

Aleksandra Krstic, associate professor of journalism and media at the University of Belgrade.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.