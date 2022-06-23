Nothing is Foreign 25:48 How hunger is a weapon in the war in Ukraine

The devastation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being felt far beyond the front lines of the war.

More than 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain exports are being blocked by Russia in the Black Sea — a vital trade route that supplies millions of people in North Africa and the Middle East; many nations in those regions now face extreme food shortages and potential famine.

We explain how Ukraine, often called the "breadbasket of Europe," is being used as a chess piece in the war and what can be done to solve this growing crisis.

Featuring:

Dr. Hassan Khannenje, Director of the HORN Institute of Strategic Studies

Yevheniya Kravchuk, Ukrainian member of Parliament

Nothing is Foreign is a new podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts. A weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. Hosted by Tamara Khandaker.