How hunger is a weapon in the war in Ukraine

The devastating effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are being felt far beyond the front lines of the war — leading to extreme food shortages in the Middle East and Africa.

More than 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain exports are being blocked by Russia in the Black Sea

A farmer uses a combine to harvest wheat on a field near Izmail, in the Odesa region of Ukraine on June 14, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of the country. (Oleksanr Gimanov/AFP/Getty Images)
More than 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain exports are being blocked by Russia in the Black Sea — a vital trade route that supplies millions of people in North Africa and the Middle East; many nations in those regions now face extreme food shortages and potential famine. 

We explain how Ukraine, often called the "breadbasket of Europe," is being used as a chess piece in the war and what can be done to solve this growing crisis.

Featuring:

  • Dr. Hassan Khannenje, Director of the HORN Institute of Strategic Studies
  • Yevheniya Kravchuk, Ukrainian member of Parliament

Nothing is Foreign is a new podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts. A weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. Hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

