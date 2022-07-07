Nothing is Foreign 29:03 A radical vision for the future in Chile

Chile is on the cusp of replacing its Pinochet-era constitution with a radically progressive new alternative.

Three years after mass protests swept the nation, an elected group of citizens have rewritten their constitution. It could replace the one enacted when a military dictatorship gripped the country from 1973 to 1990.

The new document, which voters will have to decide on in September, brings Indigenous rights, environmental protections and public services to the forefront. But not everyone's on board with this bold new direction.

We take a look at how Chile got to this point, and the obstacles that stand in the way of making it a reality.

Featuring:

Pablo Abufom, activist, Solidaridad

