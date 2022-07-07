Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
A radical vision for the future in Chile

Chile is on the cusp of replacing its Pinochet-era constitution with a radically progressive new alternative. But not everyone’s on board with this bold new direction.

Elisa Loncon, a representative of the Mapuche people for the Chilean Constitutional Convention, holds the final draft of the constitutional proposal during its presentation at the National Congress in Santiago on July 4. (Javier Torres/AFP via Getty Images)
Three years after mass protests swept the nation, an elected group of citizens have rewritten their constitution. It could replace the one enacted when a military dictatorship gripped the country from 1973 to 1990. 

The new document, which voters will have to decide on in September, brings Indigenous rights, environmental protections and public services to the forefront. But not everyone's on board with this bold new direction.

We take a look at how Chile got to this point, and the obstacles that stand in the way of making it a reality. 

Featuring:

  • Pablo Abufom, activist, Solidaridad

