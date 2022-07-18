Nothing is Foreign 26:01 Europe is burning. Is this finally a wake up call?

Europe's latest record-breaking heat wave is sparking some real climate anxiety.

Wildfires have spread rapidly across the continent, while soaring temperatures have warped roads and caused train tracks to buckle. More than 1,000 people have died due to the heat in Spain and Portugal alone.

With extreme weather events on the rise, some wonder if what is happening in Europe will finally jolt leaders into action on climate change.

Featuring:

Zia Weise, climate reporter, Politico Europe.

