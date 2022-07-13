Nothing is Foreign 27:44 Sri Lanka overthrew its president, what now? Sri Lanka’s president just resigned after months of protest and a deepening economic crisis. Despite Rajapaksa’s departure and the celebratory scenes of demonstrators partying at the president’s home, the people of Sri Lanka have a massive debt hole to climb out of and people have been struggling. What comes next? Plus, a look at why a maintenance shutdown of Russia’s Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany is raising alarms across Europe. Featuring: Aritha Wickramasinghe, Banking lawyer Christoph Rauwald, Bloomberg Bureau Chief, Frankfurt

Aritha Wickramasinghe, banking lawyer

Christoph Rauwald, Bloomberg Bureau Chief, Frankfurt

