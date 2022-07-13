Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sri Lanka overthrew its president, what now?

Sri Lanka’s president just resigned after months of protest and a deepening economic crisis.

Plus, Germany fears a cold winter after Russian gas shutdown

Demonstrators react after entering the premises of the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
Sri Lanka's president just resigned after months of protest and a deepening economic crisis.

Despite Rajapaksa's departure and the celebratory scenes of demonstrators partying at the president's home, Sri Lankans have a massive debt hole to climb out of and people have been struggling. What comes next?

Plus, a look at why a maintenance shutdown of Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany is raising alarms across Europe.

Featuring:

  • Aritha Wickramasinghe, banking lawyer
  • Christoph Rauwald, Bloomberg Bureau Chief, Frankfurt

