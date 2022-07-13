Sri Lanka overthrew its president, what now?
Sri Lanka’s president just resigned after months of protest and a deepening economic crisis.
Plus, Germany fears a cold winter after Russian gas shutdown
Despite Rajapaksa's departure and the celebratory scenes of demonstrators partying at the president's home, Sri Lankans have a massive debt hole to climb out of and people have been struggling. What comes next?
Plus, a look at why a maintenance shutdown of Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany is raising alarms across Europe.
Featuring:
- Aritha Wickramasinghe, banking lawyer
- Christoph Rauwald, Bloomberg Bureau Chief, Frankfurt
