Content
What's behind Indonesia's extramarital sex ban?

Indonesians can now face jail time for sex outside marriage or unmarried cohabitation because of recent changes to their criminal code.

Revamped criminal code, among other things, makes sex outside of marriage punishable by jail time

CBC News ·
Yasonna Laoly, Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights, receives the new criminal code report from Bambang Wuryanto, head of the parliamentary commission overseeing the revision, during a parliamentary plenary meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 6, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)
Nothing is Foreign25:47What’s behind Indonesia’s extramarital sex ban?

The Indonesian parliament recently approved a law  that, in part, bans sex outside of marriage, making the act punishable by a year in jail.

Indonesian activist Dede Oetomo (standing centre) holds up signs at a human rights rally.
Indonesian activist Dede Oetomo (standing centre) holds up signs at a human rights rally. (Linda Badib/Instagram)

Rights groups fear this will lead to a crackdown on dissent and privacy rights, and that it will also target the LGBTQ community given that gay marriage is illegal in Indonesia.

Andreas Harsono stands next to a river bank, there are houses in the background. He is holding his book.
Andreas Harsono has covered Indonesia for Human Rights Watch since 2008 and is the author of Race, Islam and Power: Ethnic and Religious Violence in Post-Suharto Indonesia. (Submitted by Andreas Harsono)

Today on Nothing is Foreign, we dig into what this could mean for people in Indonesia, and the growing influence of conservative Muslim values in the country. 

Featuring:

  • Dede Oetomo, LGBTQ right activist and founder of Gaya Nusantara.
  • Andreas Harsono, author and Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

