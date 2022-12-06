What's behind Indonesia's extramarital sex ban?
Indonesians can now face jail time for sex outside marriage or unmarried cohabitation because of recent changes to their criminal code.
Revamped criminal code, among other things, makes sex outside of marriage punishable by jail time
The Indonesian parliament recently approved a law that, in part, bans sex outside of marriage, making the act punishable by a year in jail.
Rights groups fear this will lead to a crackdown on dissent and privacy rights, and that it will also target the LGBTQ community given that gay marriage is illegal in Indonesia.
Today on Nothing is Foreign, we dig into what this could mean for people in Indonesia, and the growing influence of conservative Muslim values in the country.
Featuring:
- Dede Oetomo, LGBTQ right activist and founder of Gaya Nusantara.
- Andreas Harsono, author and Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch.
Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?