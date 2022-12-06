Nothing is Foreign 25:47 What’s behind Indonesia’s extramarital sex ban?

The Indonesian parliament recently approved a law that, in part, bans sex outside of marriage, making the act punishable by a year in jail.

Indonesian activist Dede Oetomo (standing centre) holds up signs at a human rights rally. (Linda Badib/Instagram)

Rights groups fear this will lead to a crackdown on dissent and privacy rights, and that it will also target the LGBTQ community given that gay marriage is illegal in Indonesia.

Andreas Harsono has covered Indonesia for Human Rights Watch since 2008 and is the author of Race, Islam and Power: Ethnic and Religious Violence in Post-Suharto Indonesia. (Submitted by Andreas Harsono)

Today on Nothing is Foreign, we dig into what this could mean for people in Indonesia, and the growing influence of conservative Muslim values in the country.

Featuring:

Dede Oetomo, LGBTQ right activist and founder of Gaya Nusantara.

Andreas Harsono, author and Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch.

