'No future here,' says man who fled Russia after getting draft notice

Nothing is Foreign speaks to a man who fled Russia after receiving a draft notice that would have sent him to fight in Ukraine.

Experts say Vladimir Putin is preparing to implement a second round of mobilization

The back of the head of a young cadet looking at a weather-beaten billboard advertising army service in Russia.
A military cadet stands in front of a billboard promoting contract army service in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty)
Nothing is Foreign28:54'No future here,' says man who fled Russia after getting draft notice

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on, experts say Vladimir Putin is preparing to do what was once unthinkable: launch another wave of mobilization

Russian military analysts say Putin is preparing the country for a long war and needs the extra recruits. In addition, Ukrainian intelligence officials have also claimed that a second round of mobilization is imminent.

But what do ordinary Russians think? This week, Nothing is Foreign speaks to a Russian man who fled when he first received his draft notice. He says that if the war effort persists, he does not see a future for himself and his family in Russia.

Featuring:

  • Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center, a non-governmental research organization based in Moscow.

Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

