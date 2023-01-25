'No future here,' says man who fled Russia after getting draft notice
Experts say Vladimir Putin is preparing to implement a second round of mobilization
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on, experts say Vladimir Putin is preparing to do what was once unthinkable: launch another wave of mobilization.
Russian military analysts say Putin is preparing the country for a long war and needs the extra recruits. In addition, Ukrainian intelligence officials have also claimed that a second round of mobilization is imminent.
But what do ordinary Russians think? This week, Nothing is Foreign speaks to a Russian man who fled when he first received his draft notice. He says that if the war effort persists, he does not see a future for himself and his family in Russia.
Featuring:
- Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center, a non-governmental research organization based in Moscow.
Nothing is Foreign, a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts, is a weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. It's hosted by Tamara Khandaker.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?