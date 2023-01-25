Nothing is Foreign 28:54 'No future here,' says man who fled Russia after getting draft notice

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on, experts say Vladimir Putin is preparing to do what was once unthinkable: launch another wave of mobilization.

Russian military analysts say Putin is preparing the country for a long war and needs the extra recruits. In addition, Ukrainian intelligence officials have also claimed that a second round of mobilization is imminent.

But what do ordinary Russians think? This week, Nothing is Foreign speaks to a Russian man who fled when he first received his draft notice. He says that if the war effort persists, he does not see a future for himself and his family in Russia.

Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center, a non-governmental research organization based in Moscow.

