Nothing is Foreign 27:47 Bibles, beef, and bullets: Why Bolsonaro supporters aren't moving on

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress.

This happened just a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators crossed security barricades, smashed windows and ransacked offices.

For many who follow Brazilian politics closely, this act of violence wasn't surprising. Bolsonaro supporters have been blocking highways, and camping out at military headquarters across the country, demanding that the military reinstate the former president.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we take a closer look at Bolsonaro's support base — often described as "bibles, beef and bullets," and the culture wars that have fuelled political divisions in the country, to better understand what might have led to this week's attack on Brazil's Congress.

Featuring:

Cedê Silva, Brasília-based journalist, working for The Brazilian Report.

