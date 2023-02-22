Nothing is Foreign 28:42 Victim or a threat? The story of ISIS bride Shamima Begum

Shamima Begum, a British national who left England to join ISIS forces in Syria when she was 15, lost the fight to restore her U.K. citizenship on Wednesday.

Begum, who is now 23, had her citizenship stripped on national security grounds in 2019.

Begum's legal team argued that she is a victim of trafficking for sexual exploitation, while Britain's Home Office argued that she was a committed ISIS volunteer.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, BBC journalist Josh Baker on the many sides of Shamima Begum, why her story has struck such a chord in the U.K., and what the outcome of her citizenship fight could mean for other foreign suspected ISIS affiliates.

Featuring:

Josh Baker, BBC journalist, creator of "I'm Not a Monster — The Shamima Begum Story"

