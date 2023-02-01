Nothing is Foreign 27:41 The BBC documentary India's government doesn't want people to see

University students across India have been protesting the government's suppression of a recently released BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It's about his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, where over a thousand people were killed, mostly Muslims.

The Indian government suppressed the documentary by using emergency powers, stemming from an IT law it created in 2021 that allows for the removal of online content considered fake or false by the government, or seen as a threat to public order.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we get into the support and backlash to Modi shutting down screenings of the BBC documentary and what that says about growing concerns around censorship and freedom of expression in the country.

Featuring:

Ajoy Ashirwad, political editor at The Wire, an independent news agency based in Delhi.

