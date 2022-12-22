Nothing is Foreign 27:34 Beyond Bollywood: RRR and the future of Indian film

India's RRR, a three-hour epic that's made 175 million dollars around the world and found a massive audience through Netflix, has just been nominated for two Golden Globes — a first for an Indian film. And with that, RRR has brought a lot of attention to Tollywood, the South Indian Telugu-language film industry from which it was made.

This comes during a rough patch for Bollywood, the country's dominant Hindi-language film industry. There have been a string of big budget flops along and a right-wing driven movement to boycott some big stars.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we dive into the world of RRR and Tollywood's success and why this might be connected to India's polarizing political climate.

Featuring:

Aakshi Magazine, a film and culture writer based in New Delhi

