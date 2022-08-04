Digital nomads vs. locals in Mexico City

Mexico City has become a hot remote working destination since the start of the pandemic. But the influx of wealthy foreigners is having an impact on everything from housing affordability to pandemic safety and it's sparking a major conversation in the city about gentrification.

Featuring:

Zachary Berkman, English teacher living in Mexico City.

Tamara Velasquez, PhD student in Global Urban Studies at Rutgers University.

Cara Araneta, creative consultant living in Mexico City.

Nothing is Foreign is a podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts. A weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. Hosted by Tamara Khandaker.