Skip to Main Content
World·Nothing is Foreign

Mahraganat — the music Egyptian authorities don't want you to hear

This week on Nothing is Foreign, a conversation with Mahmoud Rafat, the godfather of Mahraganat — the Egyptian street music sensation the government does not want you to hear.

Mahraganat is a pulsing fusion of EDM, rap and Egyptian folk that's growing in global popularity

CBC News ·
Music producer Mahmoud Rafat, right, is the godfather of Mahraganat, a type of Egyptian street music that blends traditional folk music, EDM and hip hop. (100Copies Music/Facebook)
Nothing is Foreign23:52The music Egypt doesn’t want you to hear

Over the last 20 years, a pulsing fusion of EDM, rap and Egyptian folk – known as Mahraganat – has risen from the streets of Cairo and become a worldwide phenomenon. 

But Egypt's authorities are now cracking down on the music and the artists creating it, saying it's immoral and corrupting young people. 

We take you inside the culture and class wars of Egypt and explore what the banning of popular music says about the African country's image and its future. 

Featuring: 

  • Mahmoud Rafat, music producer and executive of 100Copies Music.
  • Fady Adel, Egyptian culture journalist.

Nothing is Foreign is a new podcast from CBC News and CBC Podcasts. A weekly trip to where the story is unfolding. Hosted by Tamara Khandaker.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now