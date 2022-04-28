Mahraganat — the music Egyptian authorities don't want you to hear
This week on Nothing is Foreign, a conversation with Mahmoud Rafat, the godfather of Mahraganat — the Egyptian street music sensation the government does not want you to hear.
Mahraganat is a pulsing fusion of EDM, rap and Egyptian folk that's growing in global popularity
Over the last 20 years, a pulsing fusion of EDM, rap and Egyptian folk – known as Mahraganat – has risen from the streets of Cairo and become a worldwide phenomenon.
But Egypt's authorities are now cracking down on the music and the artists creating it, saying it's immoral and corrupting young people.
We take you inside the culture and class wars of Egypt and explore what the banning of popular music says about the African country's image and its future.
Featuring:
- Mahmoud Rafat, music producer and executive of 100Copies Music.
- Fady Adel, Egyptian culture journalist.
