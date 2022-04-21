Nothing is Foreign 28:00 What's at stake for Muslims in the French election France is electing a new president this weekend — and once again the culture war over Islam is front and centre. Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate, has proposed a ban on Muslim women wearing headscarves in public, and she's in striking distance of upsetting Emmanuel Macron, France's current centrist president. With the debate over French identity and rampant Islamaphobia flaring up again, our guest, Rim-Sarah Alouane, a French legal scholar, says it's "draining" to feel as a French Muslim that "you are never enough." So what does this moment mean for Western Europe's largest Muslim population? And just how close is France to the brink of a far-right future? Featuring: Rim-Sarah Alouane, a French legal scholar and civil liberties expert. 28:00

Featuring:

Rim-Sarah Alouane, a French legal scholar and civil liberties expert.

