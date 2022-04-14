Nothing is Foreign 30:02 United in protest, Sri Lankans fight a political dynasty

Economically, Sri Lanka is on fire. Residents are dealing with ballooning food costs, hours-long lineups for fuel and power blackouts that last half the day.

The country is facing record inflation and unemployment, the likes of which haven't been seen in 74 years. But the crisis has united a nation that's long been divided along ethnic and religious lines — all to oust the political family they blame for the disaster.

This week, we hear from Sri Lankans who explain how their country landed in a $51-billion debt hole and the island nation's unprecedented protests.

Featuring:

Aritha Wickramasinghe, lawyer and human rights activist.

Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, executive director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives in Colombo.

