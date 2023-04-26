Sudan in crisis: civilians caught in a military power struggle

Two rival military generals in Sudan have been locked in a violent power struggle for the past two weeks. Hundreds are dead and thousands displaced in the North African country.

Residents in the capital Khartoum have been dealing with bombardment, power cuts and shortages of food, water and medicine.

Could this conflict have been avoided? Activists and analysts say the international community ignored their warnings that the clash was a long time coming.

This week on Nothing is Foreign, we take a close look into how this conflict came to be, the role of western diplomats and what it all means for the future of Sudan.

Featuring:

Reem Abbas, freelance writer and activist.

Mat Nashed, freelance journalist and analyst.

