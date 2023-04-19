How Argentina deals with crushing 104% inflation

Argentina's annual inflation rate reached a staggering 104.3 per cent in March. It's one of the highest rates in the world, resulting in a cost-of-living crisis for many in the country.

It's not a new problem in Argentina, where the market has been volatile for decades, especially during the 1980s debt crisis.

From bartering to stocking up on goods before inflation spikes, Argentines have found inventive ways to cope with this economic reality. But there's also been growing discontent with the government, and the country's relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — especially as a general election approaches this fall.

This week, we look at how people on the ground deal with this sky-high inflation rate, the historical conditions that led to this point and what happens to a society when it's trapped in a cycle of debt and austerity.

Featuring:

Natalie Alcoba, freelance journalist based in Buenos Aires.

