The unfinished work of Northern Ireland's peace process

This week, Northern Ireland marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It concluded what was known as the Troubles: a period of conflict between 1968 and1998, involving mainly Protestant communities, who wanted Northern Ireland to be part of the United Kingdom, and nationalist, mainly Catholic communities, who believed the region should join a united, independent Ireland. More than 3,500 people were killed.

Though the peace accord largely stopped the violence in the region, many aspects of Northern Irish life, like in housing and education, remain largely divided along nationalist and unionist lines. And in recent years, Britain's exit from the European Union has created political tensions that have shaken the foundations of the accord.

This week, we look at the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement, and the revived conversation around reunification with the Irish Republic.

Featuring:

Paul Johnston, boxing coach and youth mentor, Monkstown Boxing Club, Belfast.

Katy Hayward, professor of political sociology, Queen's University Belfast.

